GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of four new LNGCs1 on behalf of a Bermuda-based ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels will take place throughout 2024.

Source: GTT