GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design for four new LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in Q3 2021, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the tank design of four new LNGCs1 on behalf

of an Asian ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the first quarter of 2024.

Source: GTT