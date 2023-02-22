GTT entrusted by Samsung Heavy Industries with the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

Source: GTT