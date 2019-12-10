GTT notified by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Corp. Ltd. for the tank design of an LNG bunker vessel for Mitsui OSK Line Ltd.

GTT has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua for the tank design of an LNG bunker vessel on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd. (MOL).

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel, which will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The vessel will offer a total cargo tank capacity of 18,600 m3. The unit will be operated by the ship-owner MOL and chartered by Total. Its delivery is planned during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are pleased to receive this order from our long-term partners. This new LNG bunker vessel project demonstrates strengthened interest from ship-owners for the use of GNL as marine fuel and contributes to the development of the associated supply chain.”

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, shipowners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG Carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Source: GTT