GTT obtains an Approval in Principle from ClassNK for a new design of LNG fuel tank with 2 bar gauge design pressure for Pure Car and Truck Carriers and Cruise Ships

GTT has received an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the Japanese classification society, ClassNK, for a technological innovation applicable to LNG-fueled Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs) as well as cruise ships fitted with Mark III membrane tank.

This innovation is an upgrade of the Mark III system with a design pressure up to 2 bar gauge (barg) for LNG fuel applications. This upgrade is particularly useful for PCTCs and cruise ships offering improved pressure holding capabilities and increased operational flexibility especially during bunkering operations.

The AiP from ClassNK confirms that this new tank solution complies with the applicable safety regulations. GTT and ClassNK have studied, in particular, maximum tank dimensions, tank structural reinforcements, tank operating pressure during in-service operations as well as aspects related to potential emergency situations.

LNG propulsion offers ship-owners a solution to comply with the GHG1 regulations being adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and entering in force in 2023. In comparison with a conventional vessel, an LNG-fueled vessel reduces CO2 emissions by around 23%2.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said: “We are pleased to be granted with this approval by ClassNK with whom GTT has had a close partnership for many years. This approval once again highlights the constant evolution of our technologies to meet the demands of the industry. Thanks to our innovation efforts, GTT membrane solutions are now applicable to a wider spectrum of LNG-fueled vessels, thus contributing increasingly to make the shipping industry greener.”

Hayato Suga, Executive Vice President, Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division of ClassNK, said: “In view of the increasing role of LNG as fuel to shipping decarbonization, the industry expects more options to implement the technology onboard. ClassNK is glad to have completed the safety evaluation on GTT’s new design, which has been developed responding to the industry needs. I hope that the AiP will encourage the uptake of evolving technology.”

Source: GTT