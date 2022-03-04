GTT Obtains Tank Design Order For A New Lng Carrier From Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering for the tank design of a new LNGC.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel, which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

Source: GTT