Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / GTT Obtains Tank Design Order For A New Lng Carrier From DSME

GTT Obtains Tank Design Order For A New Lng Carrier From DSME

in Shipbuilding News 23/06/2021

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of a new LNGC[1] on behalf of the Korean ship-owner HYUNDAI LNG SHIPPING CO., LTD.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered at the end of 2023.
Source: GTT

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software