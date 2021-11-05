Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / GTT Obtains Tank Design Order For A New Lng Carrier From Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.

GTT Obtains Tank Design Order For A New Lng Carrier From Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd.

in Shipbuilding News 05/11/2021

GTT announces that it has received, in October 2021, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. (HZ) for the tank design of a new LNGC[1] on behalf of the leasing entity of the Chinese CSSC Group.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a capacity of 174 000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The vessel will be delivered in the first quarter of 2024.
Source: GTT

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software