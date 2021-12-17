GTT Obtains Tank Design Order For Four New Lng Carriers From Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering

Recent News

  

in Shipbuilding News 17/12/2021

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of four new LNGCs[1].

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGCs will be fitted with the GTT NO96 L03 membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessels will be delivered in 2024 and 2025.
Source: GTT

