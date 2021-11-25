GTT obtains tank design order for three new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partners the Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of three new LNGCs1. Two of these LNGCs will be built by HHI and the other one by HSHI on behalf of an European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system. Associated engineering services will also be provided to assure the best service quality.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

Source: GTT