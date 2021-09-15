GTT obtains tank design order for three new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received, at the end of July, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of three new LNGCs1 on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the second and third quarters of 2024.

Source: GTT