GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Heavy Industries

in Shipbuilding News 29/06/2021

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two new LNGCs1 on behalf of an European ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between for the fourth quarter of 2023.
Source: GTT

