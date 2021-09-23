GTT obtains tank design order for two new LNG Carriers from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of two new LNGCs1 on behalf of an European ship-owner.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The LNGC tanks will be fitted with the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled for the third quarter of 2024.

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Source: GTT