GTT present at the 2018 SMM international maritime trade fair

GTT will be present at the Shipbuilding, Machinery & Marine Technology (SMM) international maritime trade fair from September 4th to 7th in Hamburg, Germany.

Held every two years, SMM is one of the largest international trade fairs dedicated to the shipping industry. This event brings together key actors and experts from the maritime sector.

GTT’s booth will be located in the French pavilion of the exhibition center. Visitors will be provided with an overview of GTT’s technologies and services designed for liquefied natural gas (LNG) propelled vessels. Experts from the company will be on hand to present and discuss the innovative aspects of using LNG as a marine fuel.

Source: GTT