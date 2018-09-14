GTT presents its latest technological innovations and related services during Gastech 2018 in Barcelona

GTT will participate to the 30th Gastech edition taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from 17 to 20 September.

During this event, which regularly gathers key players from the gas industry and in a broader sense the energy sectors, the company will present to its visitors the projects achieved in recent years including its latest technology innovations, such as the latest development of its NO96 technology, the NO96 Flex system that recently obtained an AiP from the classification company Bureau Veritas.

Throughout the show, GTT experts will answer questions related to the current hot topics of the sector, in particular about the use of LNG as fuel and bunkering infrastructures, available services dedicated to smart shipping and the constant improvements of the membrane containment systems for the shipping and storage of liquefied gases.

Furthermore, four GTT experts will speak during the conferences organized within the show. Their topics have been selected among more than 1,000 applications, by a selection board drawn from recognized professionals of the sector.

Source: GTT