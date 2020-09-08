GTT receives an order for the design of the tanks of six new LNG Carriers

GTT has received an order from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of six LNGCs1. Two of these LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of a European ship-owner. The other four LNGCs will be built by HHI, two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the vessels is planned between the second and the last quarters of 2023.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are pleased to sign this new contract with the Hyundai Group shipyards, which once again confirms that the technologies developed by GTT meet the requirements of our customers thanks to their efficiency and safety.”

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a technological and engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Source: GTT