GTT receives an order for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

GTT has received an order from an Asian shipyard concerning the tank design of two new LNG carriers. GTT’s membrane containment system NO96 GW has been selected for the design of the tanks.

The vessels’ delivery is expected for Q4 2020 and Q1 of 2021 respectively.

The ship-owner’s and shipyard’s names remain confidential.

Source: GTT