GTT receives an order from a Korean shipyard for the tank design of a new Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU)

in Shipbuilding News 07/11/2024

GTT announces that it has received an order from a Korean shipyard for the tank design of a new Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU1) on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of this FSRU, with a total capacity of 204,000m³. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 GW containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.
Source: GTT

