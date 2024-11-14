GTT receives an order from China Merchant Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

Recent News

  

GTT announces that it has received, in the fourth quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard China Merchant Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

GTT will design the tanks of this vessel, which will offer a total capacity of 180,000 m³ and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.
Source: GTT

