GTT receives an order from China Merchant Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

GTT announces that it has received, in the fourth quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard China Merchant Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG carrier.

GTT will design the tanks of this vessel, which will offer a total capacity of 180,000 m³ and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex containment system, developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

Source: GTT