GTT receives an order from China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp. North China for the design of a 29,000 m3 Membrane Full Containment LNG tank

At the end of June, GTT has received an order from the EPC1 contractor, China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp. North China Company (CPECCNC), for the design of the containment system for a 29,000 m3 Membrane Full Containment onshore tank intended for the Hejian LNG Peak shaving plant.

GTT will design the membrane inner tank, which will be fitted with its GST® technology. The onshore storage tank will be located in Hejian City, in the Hebei Province in China, and is expected to be commissioned during the second half of 2021.

David Colson, Commercial VP of GTT declared: “We are pleased to count CPECCNC among our partners and to contribute to the development of LNG infrastructure in China.”

Zhang Zhaoyang, Chief Engineer of CPECCNC, “We are pleased to collaborate with GTT on the Membrane Full Containment LNG tank design, and proud to implement this innovative solution for the Chinese LNG peak shaving infrastructure in the Hebei province.”

Source: GTT