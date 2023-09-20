GTT receives an order from Dalian Shipbuilding for the tank design of three new LNG Carriers

Recent News

  

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd. for the tank design of three new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers, on behalf of China Energy.

GTT will design the tanks of these three vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first half of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.
Source: GTT

