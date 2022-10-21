GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of six new LNG carriers

GTT announces, in the third quarter, that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of six new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of two Asian ship owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these six vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2026.

Source: GTT