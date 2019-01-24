GTT receives an order from DSME for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

GTT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) concerning the tank design of two new 174,000 m3 LNG carriers on behalf of a European ship-owner.

GTT’s membrane containment system NO96 GW has been selected for the design of the tanks. The delivery of the ships is planned for the first semester of 2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT commented: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership of excellence with DSME with this new order.”

Source: GTT