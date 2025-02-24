GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tank design of 12 large LNG-fuelled container ships

GTT announces that it has received, during the first quarter of 2025, an order from its Korean partner HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design the cryogenic fuel tanks for 12 new LNG-fuelled container vessels on behalf of a European ship-owner.

As part of this new order, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will build the 12 large container ships equipped with LNG tanks with a capacity of 12,750 m³. These tanks will incorporate the membrane containment system Mark III Flex developed by GTT as well as the “1 barg” design, which allows an effective operating pressure of up to 1 barg instead of the customary 0.7 barg. This will be the second series of vessels applying this design, which helps meet future port regulations requiring ships to be electrically connected to the quayside, confirming the importance of this innovation.

This new order testifies to the relationship of trust between GTT and its partners, driven by a shared ambition: to make LNG a strategic lever for the maritime sector’s energy transition.

The use of LNG as fuel makes it possible to comply with regulations on emissions of atmospheric pollutants, in particular nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides, CO₂, and fine particules. For example, GTT estimates that using LNG to power a large container ship saves around 25,000 tons of CO₂ per year compared to heavy fuel oil propulsion.

The delivery of these 12 vessels is scheduled between the second quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “GTT is proud to place its innovation at the service of its customers and to support them in the energy transition of maritime transport. The Mark III Flex containment system and the “1 barg” concept, which is being applied here for the second time, offer concrete solutions for optimising LNG propulsion and anticipate regulatory changes. This new order demonstrates our partners’ confidence in our expertise and its commitment to more sustainable shipping.”

Source: GTT