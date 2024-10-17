GTT receives an order from HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard HD Hyundai Samho for the tank design of two new Ultra Large Ethane Carriers (ULEC), on behalf of ship-owner Eastern Pacific Shipping.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer total capacity of 150,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The containment system has been designed to carry a wide range of liquefied gases from the petrochemical industry, in addition to LNG, allowing broad operational flexibility over the vessel’s lifetime.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the second and third quarters of 2027.

Source: GTT