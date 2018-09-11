GTT receives an order from HHI to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order from the Korean Shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) concerning the tank design of four new LNG carriers which will be built on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Capital Gas Carriers.

GTT’s Mark III Flex technology has been selected to equip the LNG tanks of these four 174,000 m3 ships. The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the end of 2020 and mid-2021.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “We are pleased with the long-term partnership of excellence developed with HHI. This new order represents a major project to which we are proud to contribute. We are also very pleased to accompany Capital Gas Carriers for its entry in the LNG world.”

Source: GTT