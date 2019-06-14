GTT receives an order from HHI to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers

TT has received an order from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the tank design of two LNG carriers on behalf of the Greek ship-owner Dynagas.

Each offering a capacity of 180,000 m3, these units will be equipped with tanks fitted with the Mark III Flex+ containment system. The vessels’ delivery is expected for the first semester of 2022.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “This new order, first Mark III Flex+ ordered by HHI, highlights the trusting relationship GTT maintains with the shipyard. We are also pleased to once again accompany the ship-owner Dynagas.”

Source: GTT