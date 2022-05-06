GTT receives an order from hudong zhonghua for the tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in April 2022, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) for the tank design of the first four Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC) for the Qatargas project on behalf of the ship-owner MOL.

GTT will design the tanks of these four new LNG carrierswith a total of LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship and will be fitted with the membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the third quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.

Source: GTT