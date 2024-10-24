GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. for the tank design of an LNG bunkering vessel of 18.600 m3 capacity

GTT has received, in the third quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Co. Ltd for the tank design of a new LNG bunkering vessel for Ondimar Transportes Marítimos, a company of the Ibaizabal Group. Planned to be chartered by the French energy company, TotalEnergies, this LNG bunkering vessel marks Ondimar’s first order for a vessel equipped with a membrane containment system developed by GTT.

GTT will design the tanks for the vessel, which will have a total capacity of 18,600 m³. The tanks will feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT. This new order introduces significant improvements in terms of vessel performance with a guaranteed daily Boil-Off rate of 0,16% of vessel volume as well as CO2 emissions reduction compared with the Gas Agility and Gas Vitality vessels, both chartered by TotalEnergies.

Measuring 135.9 meters long and 24.5 meters wide, the delivery of this LNG bunkering vessel is scheduled for the end of 2026.

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, Chief Executive Officer of GTT, stated, “We are very proud to receive this new order, which reflects our partners’ continued trust in our technology, and honored to be partnering with Ibaizabal Group for the first time on the LNG Bunkering segment.This project highlights the versatility and efficiency of our Mark III Flex membrane system for LNG bunkering operations and supports the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner energy sources.”

Mr Jorge Zickermann, Chief Executive Officer of Ibaizabal Group, stated, “Ibaizabal is honoured to be chosen to carry out this project as it falls within our strategy of decarbonizing the maritime industry, together with a leading company in the LNG field, while enhancing the already long-term relationship in shipping with TotalEnergies.”

Source: GTT