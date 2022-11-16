GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of eight new LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of eight new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of several Asian ship owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these eight vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third quarter of 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2027.

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Source: GTT