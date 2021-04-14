Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Shipbuilding News / GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

in Shipbuilding News 14/04/2021

GTT announces that it has received an order from its partner the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNGC1 on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner ShenZhen Gas Corporation Ltd.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 79,960 m3 and will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in January 2023.
Source: GTT

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2021 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software