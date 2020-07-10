GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of three new LNG Carriers

GTT has received, in June, an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of three new LNG Carriers (LNGC1) on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner COSCO Shipping.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, declared: “We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Hudong-Zhonghua and COSCO Shipping through this new LNGC order.”

Source: GTT