GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

GTT announces, at the end of June, that it has received an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of a new LNGC1 on behalf of an European ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel which will offer a cargo capacity 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The vessel will be delivered in the last quarter of 2023.

Source: GTT