GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

GTT announces that it has been chosen, by its partner the Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG1 Carrier (LNGC) on behalf of an Asian ship owner.

GTT will design the tanks of this new LNGC with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the membrane containment system Mark III Flex developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Source: GTT