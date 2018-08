GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

GTT has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) concerning the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNG carrier, on behalf of a European ship-owner. The delivery of the ship is planned for the fourth quarter of 2020.

GTT’s membrane containment system Mark III Flex has been selected for the design of the tanks.

Source: GTT