GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier

GTT has received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) concerning the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNG carrier, on behalf of a European ship-owner. The delivery of the ship is planned during the first half of 2021.

GTT’s membrane containment system Mark III Flex has been selected for the design of the tanks.

The name of the ship-owner remains confidential at this stage.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT declared: “We are very pleased to pursue our partnership of excellence with Samsung Heavy Industries through this new order.”

Source: GTT