GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four new LNGCs1, including two on behalf of an Asian ship owner and two on behalf of an American ship owner.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of

174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and the third quarters of 2025.

Source: GTT