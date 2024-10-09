GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received, in the third quarter of 2024, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of two new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGC), on behalf of an Asian ship-owner.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer total capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2027.

Source: GTT