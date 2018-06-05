GTT receives notification for the order of a floating and regasification unit by Hyundai Heavy Industries

GTT has received an order notification from Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) to equip a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU[1]) with its Mark III cryogenic membrane containment system. The FSRU of 170,000 m3 will be built on behalf of a European ship-owner. Its delivery is scheduled in 2020.

“We are very pleased to pursue our long term partnership with HHI through this project.” commented Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT. He added: “FSRU are the prime solution chosen by operators as they constitute an economical alternative to onshore storage terminals and offer a higher flexibility, with reduced construction delays. The Mark III technology is perfectly competitive and adapted to this vessel type.”

[1] FSRUs are stationary vessels able to receive, store and regasify LNG from LNG carriers.

Source: GTT