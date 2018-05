GTT receives notification for the order of two new LNG carriers

GTT has received an order notification from an Asian shipyard for the design of the LNG tanks of two new LNG carriers (LNGCs). These vessels will be built on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the LNG tanks of both units, each equipped with the NO96 GW containment system proven technology developed by GTT. Their delivery is expected in 2020.

Source: GTT