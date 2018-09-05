Recent News

  

GTT receives order notification for the tank design of a new LNG carrier

GTT has received a new order notification from a Korean shipyard for the tank design of a new 174,000 m3 LNG carrier (LNGC), to be built on behalf of a European ship-owner.

The LNG tanks of the vessel will be equipped with the proven Mark III Flex containment system developed by GTT. The vessel’s delivery is expected during the second half of 2020.

For confidentiality purposes, the names of the contracting parties of the project cannot be disclosed.
Source: GTT

