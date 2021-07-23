GTT receives orders for the tank design of two new LNG Carriers

Recent News

  

in Shipbuilding News 23/07/2021

GTT announces that it has received, at the end of June, orders from its partners the Korean shipyards Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design of two new LNGCs1.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels which will each offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3.

The LNGC built by HSHI, on behalf of a Liberia ship-owner, will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane technology and the LNGC built by DSME, on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, will be fitted with the NO96 GW membrane containment system. This last LNGC’s order replaces the order for the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU2) with a capacity of 263,000 m3, announced in June 2020 and scheduled for delivery in 2023.

The vessels will be delivered at the end of 2023.
Source: GTT

