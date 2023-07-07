GTT receives orders from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of five new LNG Carriers

GTT announces that it has received several orders from its partner Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design for a total of five new LNG Carriers, on behalf of a number of international ship-owners.

GTT will design the tanks of these five vessels, which will each offer a total cargo capacity of between 174,000 m3 and 180,000 m3 and will be fitted with a Mark III family membrane containment system, developed by GTT.

GTT is a technological expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gases. For over 50 years, GTT has been designing and providing cutting-edge technologies for a better energy performance, which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, land storage, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops systems dedicated to the use of LNG as fuel, as well as a full range of services, including digital services in the field of Smart Shipping. The Group is also active in hydrogen through its subsidiary Elogen, which designs and assembles electrolysers notably for the production of green hydrogen.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Source: GTT