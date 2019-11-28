GTT receives orders to design the tanks of three new LNG carriers

GTT has received orders from an Asian Shipyard concerning the LNG tank design of three new LNG carriers. All three will be built on behalf of European ship-owners. The delivery of these vessels is scheduled between the end of 2021 and mid-2022.

The names of the contracting parties and the characteristics of the vessels remain confidential at this stage.

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

