GTT receives several orders to design the tanks of eight new LNG Carriers

At the end of December 2019, GTT has received several orders from Korean shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the equipment of eight new LNG Carriers (LNGC1). Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3 and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex technology.

Four of these LNGCs will be built by HHI: two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner and two on behalf of a European ship-owner. The others four LNGCs will be built by HSHI on behalf of another European ship-owner.

The deliveries are expected during the second half of 2022.

Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, stated: “These eight last orders confirm the dynamism of the market observed throughout this year. This brings the number of LNGC orders obtained in 2019 to 57, which is a record year for GTT and illustrates the partnership of excellence that we have with the shipyards of the Hyundai Group.”

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is an engineering company expert in containment systems with cryogenic membranes used to transport and store liquefied gas, in particular LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). For over 50 years, GTT has been maintaining reliable relationships with all stakeholders of the gas industry (shipyards, ship-owners, gas companies, terminal operators, classification societies). The company designs and provides technologies which combine operational efficiency and safety, to equip LNG carriers, floating terminals, and multi-gas carriers. GTT also develops solutions dedicated to land storage and to the use of LNG as fuel for the vessel propulsion, as well as a full range of services.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in SBF 120 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Source: GTT