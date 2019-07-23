GTT receives two new orders from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has received two new orders from the Hyundai group concerning the tank design of two LNGCs offering a capacity of 180,000 m3, for the first and 174,000 m3, for the second, on behalf of two ship-owners which names remain confidential at this stage.

The two LNGCs will be built in Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyards in Korea.

GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system has been selected to equip the tanks of the vessels, the deliveries of which are scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

Source: GTT