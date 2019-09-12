GTT receives two new orders from Hyundai Heavy Industries

GTT has received two orders from the Korean shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), each concerning the tank design of one new LNGC, one on behalf of the ship-owner Tsakos and the other one on behalf of Capital Gas Carriers.

Each unit will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system. The delivery of the ships is planned during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Source: GTT