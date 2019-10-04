GTT receives two orders from Samsung Heavy Industries and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries

GTT has received at the end of September two orders from the Korean shipyards Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) for the tank design of two LNG carriers (LNGCi).

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The first LNGC will be built in SHI shipyard on behalf of the Japanese ship-owner NYK and will be delivered during the third quarter of 2021.

The second LNGC will be built in HSHI shipyard on behalf of an Asian ship-owner which name remains confidential at this stage. The vessel delivery is scheduled for the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Source: GTT