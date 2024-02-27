GTT recieves an order from Samsung heavy industries for the tank design of 15 news LNG carriers

GTT announces that it has received in early 2024 an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of 15 new Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs) on behalf of a leading LNG player.

GTT will design the tanks of these 15 vessels, which will each offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2028.

Source: GTT