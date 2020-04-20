GTT: Revenues of €102.5 million in the first quarter of 2020, up by 74% compared to the first quarter of 2019

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz), a technology and engineering company specialising in the design of membrane containment systems for the transport and storage of liquefied gas, announced its revenues for the first quarter of the 2020 financial year.

Philippe Berterottière, GTT Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “With the appearance of the COVID-19 epidemic, our priority has been to protect the health of our employees and their families and relatives. Today, a large part of our workforce is working from home and our business is operating normally, despite the particularly difficult circumstances. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our teams for their responsiveness and their professionalism.

Since the start of 2020, we have received orders for four LNG carriers and signed two services contracts with ship-owners. In financial terms, revenues are now enjoying the full benefit of the inflow of orders in 2018 and 2019. They increased significantly in the first quarter of 2020 compared with the same period last year, which was based on earlier orders.

Given our full order book and the fact that there are no delays, to date, in vessel construction schedules, we have decided to confirm our objectives for the full financial year, whilst keeping a very close eye on any changes affecting the markets in which the Group operates.”

Performance of activity segments

Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were €102.5 million, up by 74% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

• Revenues from new construction were €99.4 million, up by 80%.

o Royalties from LNG carriers increased by 88% to €86.9 million, and royalties from FSRUs rose by 80% to €9.4 million. Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 benefited fully from the flow of orders from 2018 and 2019.

o The other royalties are primarily from LNG as fuel in the amount of €1.7 million (+5%) and GBSs for €0.5 million.

• Revenues from services stood at €3.0 million, down 14% compared to the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a decrease in maintenance and support services to vessels in operation, due notably to the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic. The other services activities all grew significantly: supplier certification, training and pre-engineering studies.

Highlights

– New LNG carrier orders

After receiving eight orders at the very end of 2019, GTT booked four LNG carrier orders during the first quarter of 2019. These LNG carriers will all be equipped with recent GTT technology (Mark III Flex and NO96 L03+). Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022.

– New services contracts

• In February 2020, GTT signed a services and support contract with CMA CGM group for the commissioning, operation and maintenance of its future LNG-fuelled ultra-large container ships, fitted with GTT membrane containment technology. The GTT services include training for the CMA CGM fleet’s crews via the G-Sim® training simulator, especially adapted to reproduce LNG operations on CMA CGM vessels. GTT will also provide technical assistance aboard the vessels when the LNG tanks are commissioned and during the first bunkering operations. If needed, CMA CGM will also have access to the HEARS® hotline to benefit from 24/7 technical support.

• In March 2020, GTT announced the signature of a five-year global services agreement between its subsidiary GTT North America and the ship-owner Excelerate Energy. GTT will assist Excelerate Technical Management – ETM with the maintenance and operation of nine FSRUs equipped with NO96 technology. The agreement provides for on-site technical assistance by GTT teams during inspections, maintenance, repairs, operations and engineering, plus access to the HEARS® emergency hotline.

– Acquisition of Marorka

In February 2020, GTT announced the acquisition of the company Marorka. Based in Iceland and specialized in Smart Shipping, the company designs maritime energy monitoring and optimization systems for vessels, allowing them to reduce their environmental footprint. The company’s systems have been installed on more than 600 vessels. This acquisition is a new milestone in GTT’s digital strategy.

Changes to the order book

Since January 1, 2020, GTT’s order book excluding LNG as fuel, which at the time stood at 133 units, has evolved as follows:

• 5 deliveries of LNG carriers;

• 1 FSRU delivery;

• 1 FLNG delivery;

• 4 LNG carrier orders.

At March 31, 2020, the order book, excluding LNG as fuel, stood at 130 units, of which:

• 112 LNG carriers;

• 6 ethane carriers;

• 5 FSRUs;

• 1 FLNGs;

• 3 GBS;

• 3 onshore storage tanks.

With respect to LNG as fuel, the number of vessels in the order book stood at 19 units as at March 31, 2020.

Outlook for 2020

In the absence of any significant order delays or cancellations, the Company has confirmed its targets for FY2020, namely:

• 2020 consolidated revenues within a range of €375 million to €405 million,

• 2020 consolidated EBITDA4 within a range of €235 million to €255 million,

• a dividend amount, in respect of FY2020 and FY20215, corresponding to a payout rate of at least 80% of consolidated net income6.

Update on activity in the first quarter of 2020

Marc Haestier, Chief Financial Officer, will comment on GTT’s activity in the first quarter of 2020 and will answer questions from the financial community during a telephone conference in English on Friday April 17, 2020, at 6:15 pm, Paris time.

To participate in the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers five to ten minutes before the start of the conference:

• France: + 33 1 76 72 89 59

• United Kingdom: + 44 207 192 8011

• United States: + 1 646 774 0219

Confirmation code: 3398817

This conference call will also be broadcast live on GTT’s website (www.gtt.fr) in listen-only mode (webcast). The presentation document will be available on the website.

Financial agenda

• General Meeting of Shareholders: June 2, 2020

• Payment of the dividend balance (€1.75 per share) for the 2019 financial year: June 10, 20204

• Publication of the 2020 half-year results: July 29, 2020 (after the close of trading)

• 2020 third-quarter business results: October 28, 2020 (after the close of trading)

Source: GTT